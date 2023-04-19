Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Down 9.7% in March

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 11,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Chico’s FAS stock remained flat at $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 122,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,130. The company has a market capitalization of $676.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,303,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,081 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.