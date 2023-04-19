Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Down 9.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 11,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Chico’s FAS stock remained flat at $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 122,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,130. The company has a market capitalization of $676.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,303,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,081 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.