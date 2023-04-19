China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) versus Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Critical Analysis

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China CITIC Bank and Kuehne + Nagel International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China CITIC Bank $55.59 billion 0.46 $9.23 billion N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International $41.29 billion 0.88 $2.77 billion $4.63 13.01

Volatility and Risk

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Kuehne + Nagel International.

China CITIC Bank has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China CITIC Bank and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China CITIC Bank N/A N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International 6.72% 74.54% 17.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for China CITIC Bank and Kuehne + Nagel International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China CITIC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuehne + Nagel International 1 4 3 0 2.25

Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus price target of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 364.81%. Given Kuehne + Nagel International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kuehne + Nagel International is more favorable than China CITIC Bank.

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats China CITIC Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and micro and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,415 outlets, including 37 tier-one branches, 126 tier-two branches, and 1,252 sub-branches; 1,569 self-service banks; and 5,398 self-service terminals, as well as 9,078 smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

