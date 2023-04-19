China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Merchants Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

China Merchants Bank stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 16,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Featured Articles

