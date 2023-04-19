Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

