Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in March

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,211,200 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,346,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of CHUEF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

