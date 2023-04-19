Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely Sells 2,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Scott Mcfeely sold 500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $97,360.00.
Ciena Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,590. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ciena by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ciena by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after buying an additional 178,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
