Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely Sells 2,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Scott Mcfeely sold 500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $97,360.00.

Ciena Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,590. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ciena by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ciena by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after buying an additional 178,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.