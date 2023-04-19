Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Down 28.7% in March

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 682,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.27. 385,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,035. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.72. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $146.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

