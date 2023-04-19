Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,507 shares of company stock valued at $24,702,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NET traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. 543,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,125. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $111.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

