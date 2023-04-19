CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $191.38 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $237.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average of $178.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.



