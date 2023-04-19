Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 274,500 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Coastal Financial Trading Up 3.3 %
CCB stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $455.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.06.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.
