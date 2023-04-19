Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 879.3 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $48.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

