CoinField Coin (CFC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $75.37 Million

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $75.37 million and $2,529.87 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

