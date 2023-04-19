Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
In other news, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,444.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,523 shares of company stock worth $73,576. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 51,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,023. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $172.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.57.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
