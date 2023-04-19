Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 394,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 90,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,135,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,699,000 after purchasing an additional 174,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA remained flat at $38.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,963,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,027,252. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

