Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,038,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $260.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.08.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

