Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,398,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $245.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.39. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

