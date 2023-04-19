Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.05% of Sun Communities worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

SUI opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.37. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $193.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.