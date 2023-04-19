Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $7.57 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $257.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.77 and a 200-day moving average of $239.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $285.79.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.46.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

