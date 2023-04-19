Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 604 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,779 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 729.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $381.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.65 and its 200-day moving average is $340.38. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

