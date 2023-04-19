Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $441.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $487.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.93.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

