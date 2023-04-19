Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,266 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

