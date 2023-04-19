Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

