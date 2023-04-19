Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 99.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Chubb by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after buying an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $201.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

