Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 12,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 263,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,146. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.92%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

