Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research cut Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of CRTO opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $36.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,679.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,488. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Criteo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

