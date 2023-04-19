Critical Survey: LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) & Its Competitors

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LuxUrban Hotels to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million N/A -8.05 LuxUrban Hotels Competitors $1.46 billion $106.29 million 38.31

Analyst Ratings

LuxUrban Hotels’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LuxUrban Hotels and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00 LuxUrban Hotels Competitors 195 942 1098 23 2.42

LuxUrban Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 185.23%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 31.10%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -20.20% -80.87% -6.98% LuxUrban Hotels Competitors -73.80% 4.67% 1.91%

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels rivals beat LuxUrban Hotels on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

