Cronos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.21 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $20.21 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00066552 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00040569 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00021479 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007431 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000694 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002927 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001308 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001277 BTC.
Cronos Token Profile
Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.
Cronos Token Trading
