Cronos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.21 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $20.21 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00066552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00040569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00021479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

