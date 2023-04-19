Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.13. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 10,002 shares trading hands.

Crown Point Energy Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$9.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

