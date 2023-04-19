CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -8.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

CCLP stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,995. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $167.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

