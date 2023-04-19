Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Up 35.4% in March

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 559,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Cue Biopharma Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 70,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,733. The company has a market cap of $149.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a negative net margin of 4,257.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $30,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 481,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 497,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

