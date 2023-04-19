Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Update

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CFR traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 479,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

