CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Update

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CureVac by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CureVac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in CureVac in the first quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of CVAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 353,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,648. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. CureVac has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVAC. UBS Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

