CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Update

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Institutional Trading of CureVac
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CureVac by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CureVac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in CureVac in the first quarter worth $235,000.
CureVac Stock Performance
Shares of CVAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 353,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,648. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. CureVac has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CureVac (CVAC)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.