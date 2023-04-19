Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Update

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Insider Activity

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,739,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBI traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,268. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Further Reading

