CVA Family Office LLC Has $10.19 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.5% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $382.10. 153,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,408. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $398.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

