Cwm LLC Buys 28,078 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 592.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

