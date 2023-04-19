Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Purchases 2,664 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 486.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $497.85. 352,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,686. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.