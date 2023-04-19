D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,020,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 13,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $247,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,082. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

