Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $308.86 Average PT from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $256.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.53.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.3% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 37,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

