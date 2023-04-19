Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $105.46 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $7.83 or 0.00026767 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $105.46 million and $359,287.31 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,250.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00319195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00069980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00535859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00433484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,469,711 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

