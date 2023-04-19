dForce USD Trading 0% Lower This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $36.69 million and approximately $4,654.55 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00323973 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011562 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000182 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,463,371 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99851307 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,489.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

