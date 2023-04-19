Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $364.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $365.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.