DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Down 0.3%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €7.00 ($7.61) and last traded at €7.03 ($7.64). Approximately 73,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.05 ($7.66).

DIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €11.70 ($12.72) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.15) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.49. The firm has a market cap of $584.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

