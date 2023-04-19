Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $97.57 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

