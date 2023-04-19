Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Trading Down 3% This Week

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00007019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $473.51 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.39469806 USD and is up 25.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,301.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

