Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Position Reduced by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,292 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,669 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

