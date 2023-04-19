Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $188.51

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.51 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 160.55 ($1.99). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 161.35 ($2.00), with a volume of 2,321,373 shares traded.

DLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.23) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.97) to GBX 152 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197.40 ($2.44).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,129.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

