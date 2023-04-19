Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share.
Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.
Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.
Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
See Also
