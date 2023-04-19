DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.4 %

DOCU traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,996. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $101.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

