Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Down 11.3% in March

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 967,300 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. 175,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $42,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529,800.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $42,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,333.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,601. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

See Also

