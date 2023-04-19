DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Down 10.5% in March

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.8 %

DTM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.07. 291,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,076. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.